Amplus Energy Services Buys Altera’s FPSO Fresh Off Duty from Brazil

Floating production solutions specialist Amplus Energy Services has signed an agreement with Altera Infrastructure to acquire the Petrojarl I floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which recently completed its deployment at Petrobras’ Atlanta field offshore Brazil.

The acquisition marks Amplus' initial vessel ownership, positioning the company to expand this strategy and meet growing market demands.

Petrojarl I FPSO was most recently deployed at Petrobras’ Atlanta field. It has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000, and was replaced by the larger FPSO unit named Atlanta.

According to Amplus, Petrojarl I is available for swift deployment in early production system applications, extended well tests, and standalone marginal field developments.

Additionally, the FPSO is said to be ideal for cost-efficient, lower-production operations and can support both early-phase and tail-phase production in regions such as Vietnam, Suriname, Brazil, and West Africa.

Amplus noted that the FPSO requires minimal modification to be field-ready for specific customer needs.

“This vessel is unquestionably the most flexible and most deployed FPSO in history - and Amplus now has the opportunity to apply our experience and approach to steward it safely and successfully for years to come.

“The addition of this vessel strengthens our ability to meet growing market demands and ensure we are well-positioned to address client needs.

"Furthermore, this acquisition has the potential to fast-track our journey to becoming a fully operational organization, complete with our own onshore support and offshore team. It also underscores our commitment to investing in the business and applying our considerable experience and expertise to deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Steve Gardyne, Amplus’ Managing Director.

“Petrojarl I was Altera’s very first FPSO and the industry’s first newbuild harsh environment FPSO achieving first oil in 1986. It has been operated by Altera on 11 fields for many years. We wish Amplus Energy and all who will serve on Petrojarl I in the years ahead much success and safe operations,” added Chris Brett, President of Altera Infrastructure Production.