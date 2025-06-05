Vattenfall Names New Head of Wind Business

Vattenfall has appointed Catrin Jung as the new Head of Business Area (BA) Wind, which encompasses the company’s offshore and onshore wind operations, as well as large-scale solar and battery projects.

Currently leading the Offshore Wind business, Jung will succeed Helene Biström, who has chosen to leave the company.

Jung will assume her new role on July 1.

“I’m pleased to welcome Catrin as Head of BA Wind and member of the Executive Group Management team. She brings strong leadership, deep industry knowledge, and a clear, forward-looking vision – grounded in a solid understanding of today’s realities. I’m confident she will play a key role in driving our strategic ambitions forward,” said Anna Borg, Vattenfall’s CEO.

“I’m honored to step into this role. In these uncertain times, staying focused on our goal of achieving fossil freedom is more important than ever. By working closely with our customers, suppliers, and stakeholders, we can address emerging challenges and create meaningful solutions that shape a sustainable and competitive future energy system,” added Jung.

Jung will report directly to Anna Borg and join the Executive Group Management team.