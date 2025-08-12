OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

The tow and barge industry is, to put it kindly, a conservative industry built on a traditional way of doing things. But times are changing, and the need for digital solutions to help track and verify cargoes – particularly in the high-value energy market – is becoming mandatory. The upside: gains in operational efficiency are real and measurable too, for both the transportation company and the shipper, as Jason Aristides, Founder and CEO, OpenTug, discusses in a recent interview with Offshore Engineer TV.