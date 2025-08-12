Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

The tow and barge industry is, to put it kindly, a conservative industry built on a traditional way of doing things. But times are changing, and the need for digital solutions to help track and verify cargoes – particularly in the high-value energy market – is becoming mandatory. The upside: gains in operational efficiency are real and measurable too, for both the transportation company and the shipper, as Jason Aristides, Founder and CEO, OpenTug, discusses in a recent interview with Offshore Engineer TV.

Technology

Related Offshore News

Jotun FPSO. Image courtesy Vår Energi

Vår Energi’s Digital Evolution Embodied on Jotun FPSO
(Credit: Navantia Seanergies)

First Spanish-Built Jackets Set Sail for French Offshore...
(Credit: MODEC)

MODEC Gets ABS Nod for Floating Wind Turbine Design
(Credit: SLB)

SLB Unveils OnWave Autonomous Logging Platform for Well...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Chartwell Marine, Pacific Radiance Announce Delivery of CTV for Offshore Wind Industry

Chartwell Marine, Pacific Radi

Orsted Seeks $9.4 billion to Fund US Wind Project, Shares Plummet

Orsted Seeks $9.4 billion to F

INPEX Awards Saipem FEED Contract for Indonesian FPSO

INPEX Awards Saipem FEED Contr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine