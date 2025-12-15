North Sea Gas Platform ‘Goes Green’ with Offshore Wind

Dutch gas producer ONE-Dyas has started operating the first natural gas production platform in the Dutch and German North Sea to be powered by offshore wind energy, after completing an electricity cable connection to Germany’s Riffgat offshore wind farm.

The N05-A platform, developed together with partners EBN and Tenaz Energy, is now producing gas using power supplied from the offshore wind facility, marking a milestone in efforts to cut emissions from North Sea gas production.

The platform has been producing natural gas for several months from a single Dutch well, and drilling of a second well is expected to begin shortly. The mobile drilling unit that will be temporarily connected to N05-A has been converted to run fully on electric power, allowing both production and drilling to take place with minimal carbon emissions.

Electrification of the platform reduces greenhouse gas emissions to near zero, supporting climate targets while maintaining domestic gas supply during the energy transition, the company said.

N05-A has the capacity to produce up to 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas per year, equivalent to about 7% of Dutch gas demand and more than 2.5% of German demand. The platform is located in a cross-border area of the North Sea where several small fields contribute to gas supply for both countries.

The wider so-called GEMS area holds an estimated 50 bcm of natural gas. Gas demand in 2024 stood at around 75 bcm in Germany and about 30 bcm in the Netherlands.

“As long as there is demand for natural gas, we will take our responsibility together with the Dutch and German governments. The electrification of N05-A increases the sustainability of North Sea natural gas and helps to reduce our reliance on imported natural gas from countries on which we do not wish to be fully dependent. It is a powerful signal that the Netherlands and Germany are fully committed to local gas production in the North Sea.

“The volumes from N05-A and surrounding fields adjacent fields are contributing significantly to enhancing our selfsufficiency,” said Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck, CEO of ONE-Dyas.

The project aligns with Dutch and German government policy aimed at sustaining domestic gas production in the North Sea while reducing reliance on imports during the energy transition.

Germany and the Netherlands signed a bilateral agreement in August to support gas supply security for households and businesses and to strengthen the European gas market.