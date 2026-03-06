Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Multiple Offshore Campaigns on TGS Seismic Vessel’s Agenda

Published

Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)
Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has lined up several new acquisition campaigns for its Ramform Vanguard seismic vessel during the upcoming European summer season.

Following its winter-stack period, the vessel is slated to start the campaign in mid-March with an oil and gas site survey, before continuing with two offshore wind contracts.

The current plan extends acquisition activities well into the third quarter, according to TGS.

"We are very pleased to have secured a solid acquisition campaign for the Ramform Vanguard. We see opportunities for more work in the market, and if we are successful the campaign may be extended further toward the end of third quarter.

“Our Ultra High Resolution 3D streamer solution has a proven track record within the offshore wind site characterization market. We are now taking another step and will do our first oil and gas site survey, thereby broadening our product offering and leveraging our technology to optimize asset utilization,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Seismic Offshore Wind Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

© lempix.photos / Adobe Stock

Oil Surges 3% on Supply Concerns as Iran Conflict...
(Credit: RWE / Photographer: Niklas Marc Heinecke)

First Turbine Goes Up at Denmark’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Extends Engagement on Türkiye’s Sakarya Field with...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Targets Eastern Niger Delta with New 3D Survey

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

Current News

BP Plans For August Maintenance at Central Azeri Platform

BP Plans For August Maintenanc

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

NSTA Grants Consent to Build Carbon Storage Appraisal Well

NSTA Grants Consent to Build C

Acteon Delivers First of Two Hydraulic Hammers to Heerema

Acteon Delivers First of Two H

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine