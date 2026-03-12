KOIL Energy Gets Job Offshore West Africa

U.S subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector KOIL Energy has secured a contract from an international oil company to perform load out, transit, installation monitoring, and pre-commissioning services for an offshore development in West Africa.

The comprehensive scope of work includes engineering, project management, onshore and offshore support personnel, and specialized rental equipment.

Under the contract, KOIL Energy will mobilize personnel and equipment to transportation and installation vessel(s), as well as quayside and offshore production facility to provide the installation and pre-commissioning services of multiple subsea umbilical systems to be tied back to an existing deepwater field.

Mobilization is scheduled for the second half of 2026.

"This contract is a recognition of our company’s capabilities of delivering mission-critical services to deepwater developments internationally. It is also a testament to our teams’ expertise in testing of advanced deepwater systems and helping customers bring production online efficiently and safely,” said Erik Wiik, CEO of KOIL Energy.