AquaTerra Deploys C-Cure in Offshore Platform Caisson Repair Op

AquaTerra Group has completed what it said is the first full-length internal repair of a seawater and drilling cuttings disposal caisson on an offshore production platform in the North Sea, using its C-Cure lining system.

The project involved lining 30 meters of a 30-inch caisson to address internal wall thinning while installing a continuous maintenance barrier along the entire length of the structure.

The offshore campaign was completed in about one week, including mobilization, installation, inspection and removal of equipment.

AquaTerra said such repairs had previously been considered uneconomical because the main alternative was full caisson replacement, which typically involves higher costs and extended execution time.

The C-Cure lining was installed and cured within a single 12-hour shift. Post-inspection confirmed full adhesion and a complete fit across the repaired section.

“This project demonstrates what’s possible when practical engineering innovation meets real offshore need. The integrity market has become increasingly value-driven, and solutions must now deliver measurable outcomes without compromising safety or asset life.

“C-Cure has enabled the efficient restoration of critical infrastructure that would previously have been written off as too costly or time-consuming to repair,” said Stephen Taylor, Managing Director AquaTerra Group.

AquaTerra said the method reduced repair costs to less than 20% of the cost of replacement and avoided several months of expected downtime.

The caisson will be brought back into service during the asset’s 2026 shutdown, enabling the infrastructure to be used again after several years out of operation.

The repair work was delivered for the platform’s engineering and project management contractor, with AquaTerra responsible for liner specification, design and supply, as well as offshore construction, rigging, installation and inspection activities.