TSS Cruiser CSOV Ready to Support Taiwan's Offshore Wind Projects

Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM), a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine, has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), the TSS Cruiser, which is now ready to support offshore wind farm operations in Taiwan.

Built by Damen Shipyards in Ha Long in Vietnam, the TSS Cruiser is the second service operation vessel operated by TSSM following the delivery of the TSS Pioneer in 2022, which the company described as Asia’s first SOV.

The new vessel is designed to support offshore wind farm construction and commissioning activities in Taiwan, one of Asia’s most active offshore wind markets.

Compared with the TSS Pioneer, the TSS Cruiser has expanded accommodation capacity from about 90 to 120 personnel, enhanced onboard crane capabilities and a methanol-ready design aimed at supporting future decarbonization requirements.

MOL said it plans to continue expanding its offshore wind vessel operations in Taiwan while also targeting opportunities in Japan and other Asian markets where offshore wind development is expected to accelerate.

The company added that the expansion aligns with its ‘BLUE ACTION 2035’ management plan and environmental strategy focused on low- and zero-carbon businesses, including offshore wind-related operations.