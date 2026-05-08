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Lloyd’s Register Approves Wison’s Internal Turret FPSO Concept

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Illustration (Credit: Wison New Energies)
Illustration (Credit: Wison New Energies)

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Wison New Energies for a harsh-environment floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) design featuring an internal turret mooring system.

The FPSO concept is aimed at offshore developments in demanding metocean conditions, where internal turret systems are commonly used but involve complex integration between hull, mooring, risers and topside systems.

LR said the concept-stage review helps reduce technical uncertainty and supports earlier project decision-making by identifying key technical and safety considerations.

“Floating production systems are becoming more complex, and the cost of getting early decisions wrong is rising. Independent assurance at concept stage helps reduce uncertainty and allows projects to move forward with greater technical confidence,” said Ian Crehan, Global Head of Energies Solutions at Lloyd’s Register, said:

According to Wison New Energies, the approval supports its strategy to develop standardized FPSO concepts capable of faster deployment in challenging offshore regions.

“With design for harsh environment FPSO now completed, Wison has in addition to standard FPSO as well as Gas type FPSO designs already developed, possessed the portfolio to undertake FPSO design for 90% of the current world FPSO demand,” added Loy Wee Meng, Senior Product Manager of Wison New Energies’ FPSO Product Center.

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