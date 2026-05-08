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Equinor Cleared for Wildcat Well Drilling Op in North Sea

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COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)
COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea, to be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The permit is for wellbore 34/10-56 S in production license 050 HS.

The license is operated by Equinor with 70% working interest, while Petoro holds the remaining 30%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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