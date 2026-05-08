Equinor Cleared for Wildcat Well Drilling Op in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea, to be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The permit is for wellbore 34/10-56 S in production license 050 HS.

The license is operated by Equinor with 70% working interest, while Petoro holds the remaining 30%.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.