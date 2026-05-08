Ventura Offshore Picks Weatherford for Búzios Field MPD Operations

Energy services company Weatherford has been awarded a managed pressure drilling (MPD) contract by Ventura Offshore for operations aboard the SSV Victoria semi-submersible drilling rig offshore Brazil.

The contract covers operations in Petrobras’ Búzios Field and includes delivery of Weatherford’s G3 Integrated Riser Joint MPD system, along with rig preparation, system integration and long-term aftermarket maintenance services.

The company said the scope will support offshore drilling operations through an integrated original equipment manufacturer-led approach covering system delivery, installation and long-term operational support.

Weatherford said its MPD technology is designed to improve safety, performance and uptime in deepwater wells with narrow pressure windows.

The company added that the system is supported locally in Brazil through engineering, maintenance and field support teams, while global engineering support will be provided through its Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston.

“We appreciate Ventura Offshore’s confidence in Weatherford and the opportunity to support the SSV Victoria as it prepares for offshore operations in Brazil.

“This award underscores our shared focus on reliable execution, leveraging our proven MPD experience in offshore Brazil and the strength of our local teams to deliver safe, efficient, and consistent performance alongside Ventura Offshore,” said Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford.

"An integrated MPD solution is key to safe, predictable, and high-performance operations on SSV Victoria. Weatherford’s end-to-end scope and strong track record in Brazil align well with our focus on reducing interfaces and operational risk. We look forward to working together to enhance the operational capabilities of the SSV Victoria and deliver consistent results for our client," added Guilherme Coelho, CEO of Ventura Offshore.