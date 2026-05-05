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BP Sets 2027 Timeline for Bumerangue Appraisal off Brazil

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(Credit: BP)
(Credit: BP)

BP plans to complete its three-well appraisal plan for the Bumerangue project in Brazil's offshore Santos basin by the end of next year's first semester, the firm's senior vice president for upstream in Brazil said on Monday.

The company will move a rig to begin the appraisal between late 2026 and early 2027, Felipe Arbelaez said on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Writing by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Nia Williams)

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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