SLB Rolls Out AlphaSight Reservoir Mapping Solution

Energy technology company SLB has launched AlphaSight, its latest innovation in reservoir mapping and drilling intelligence.

AlphaSight leverages industry-first technologies, setting a new benchmark for visibility and control in complex drilling environments to maximize production potential, the company said.

Designed to deliver clearer subsurface insight at significantly further depths, AlphaSight helps operators see and understand reservoir structures in real time - supporting confident drilling decisions without slowing performance.

According to SLB, AlphaSight has been field proven across the Middle East, North Sea, North America, and Asia, helping operators improve well placement, sharpen reservoir contact, and enhance overall drilling outcomes, driving stronger asset productivity across diverse reservoir environments.

“AlphaSight is the cornerstone of our new Sight family of advanced measurement solutions, marking a true breakthrough in geosteering technology - it's not just an incremental improvement, but a complete transformation in well placement.

“With unprecedented resolution, depth, and look-ahead capabilities, AlphaSight, empowers operators with clarity to make more confident decisions and achieve greater production than ever before,” said Cecilia Prieto, President of Well Construction.

By expanding petrophysical insight and accelerating geosteering decisions, AlphaSight supports faster, more accurate well delivery and advances the transition toward digital and autonomous drilling operations.