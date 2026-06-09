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BP Hires Noble Corporation’s Giant Semi-Sub Rig for Drilling Ops off UK

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Noble GreatWhite, to be renamed Noble Claus Bachmann (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble GreatWhite, to be renamed Noble Claus Bachmann (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a three-well drilling contract with BP for the semi-submersible rig Noble GreatWhite offshore United Kingdom.

The contract is expected to last between 150 and 210 days and carries a dayrate of $320,000, plus a mobilization fee of $5 million.

Work is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and will take place immediately before the rig's previously announced contract with Aker BP in Norway, supporting continuity of operations in the region.

“This contract represents expansion of our scope with a key client ahead of operations in Norway with Aker BP. We are equally proud to honor Claus Bachmann’s enduring impact on Noble by renaming the Noble GreatWhite to the Noble Claus Bachmann before operations commence.

“This recognition underscores a tenure defined by consistency, trust, and sustained performance,” said Blake Denton, Noble’s Senior Vice President of Marketing & Contracts.

The Noble GreatWhite, which will be renamed Noble Claus Bachmann, is a harsh-environment drilling rig designed by Moss Maritime. The rig entered service in 2016 and is capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters and drilling wells to depths of 10,670 meters.

The rig can accommodate up to 180 personnel and is equipped with NOV drilling systems.

Technology Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Rigs Oil and Gas

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