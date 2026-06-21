Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

Published

The digitalization trend in offshore energy operations is hardly news, but the speed of technology evolution, driven by artificial intelligence with the companion threat of cyber breaches offers as many questions as answers, as many challenges as opportunities. To help put things in perspective Offshore Engineer TV interviewed Matt Tremblay, SVP, Global Offshore Markets, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) recently in Houston to discuss the investments in effort and capital this classification society has made and continues to make to ensure that offshore energy operators remain ahead of the digitalization wave.

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Insight Marine)

Irish Consultancy Opens Its Doors for Offshore Wind,...
The advanced AUV can operate at depths of up to 6000 metres, collecting high-resolution data (Credit: Jørgen Ramse Vadla / NOD)

Norway Deploys New Deep-Sea Mapping AUV on First...
The Troll A platform in the North Sea (Credit: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor)

Norway's Giant Troll Field to Deliver Additional Gas...
Scarabeo 8 drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

Aker BP Gets Green Light to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote

Current News

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote

How JobMarineMan Is Building a Direct Crew Recruitment Ecosystem

How JobMarineMan Is Building a

Vantage Investors Back $258M Merger with Eldorado Drilling

Vantage Investors Back $258M M

Skyborn Secures Landmark Amazon PPA for Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Farm

Skyborn Secures Landmark Amazo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine