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Petrobras Makes Offshore Gas Discovery in Colombian Deepwater Block

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Noble Discoverer semi-submersible rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Discoverer semi-submersible rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Petrobras has confirmed a new gas discovery at the Sandia-1 exploratory well in the GUA-OFF-0 block in deep waters offshore Colombia, further expanding the identified gas potential of the country's offshore basin.

The Sandia-1 well is located about 42 kilometers from the Colombian coast in 1,251 metres of water. It lies approximately 18 kilometers from the Sirius-1 discovery and Sirius-2 appraisal wells, and 9 kilometers from the Copoazu-1 discovery well.

Drilling began on June 12, 2026, and reached total depth on July 29, 2026. Petrobras said gas-bearing intervals identified during drilling are being evaluated through well logging, with laboratory analyses to follow.

Petrobras’ Colombian subsidiary hired Noble Corporation’s Noble Discoverer semi-submersible rig for drilling work off the country back in 2023.

The company said the discovery adds volumes that will contribute to the gas potential of Colombia's offshore region and support regional energy security.

Map of oil and gas discoveries offshore Columbia (Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras added that exploration activities in the GUA-OFF-0 block are aligned with its long-term strategy to replenish oil and gas reserves through exploration in new frontier areas and partnerships, while contributing to global energy supply during the energy transition.

The block is operated by Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. – Colombia Branch (PIB-COL), which holds a 44.44% interest, in partnership with Ecopetrol, which owns the remaining 55.56% interest.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas Natural Gas Floating Production FLNG

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