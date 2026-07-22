Uruguay Grants Chevron-Led Block Exploration Extension

Oil and gas company Sintana Energy has informed that the Uruguay's state-owned energy company ANCAP has approved a one-year extension to the initial exploration period for the AREA OFF-1 offshore block, giving the Chevron-led venture more time to complete seismic work before deciding on exploration drilling.

The initial exploration subperiod will now expire on August 23, 2027, after the suspension requested by operator Chevron due to delays in obtaining environmental approval for a 3D seismic acquisition campaign.

Sintana said an initial season of 3D seismic acquisition was completed before the end of April 2026 following environmental approval earlier in the year, with a second acquisition campaign scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

According to Sintana, the completion, processing and interpretation of the full seismic program is considered essential before making a drilling decision.

Separately, Sintana informed that Argentina has advanced the permitting process for the CAN-200 offshore block in the North Argentine Basin.

The company said an expression of interest submitted in February 2025 by Challenger Energy Group, a member of the Sintana group of companies, has led to the publication of a government decree instructing the National Secretariat of Energy to launch an international public tender, a prerequisite for the potential award of an offshore exploration permit.

Sintana confirmed Challenger intends to participate in the tender process in accordance with the requirements and timelines set by Argentine authorities.