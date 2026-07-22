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Energean Lifts Karish Fields FPSO Oil Processing Capacity

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Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)
Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)

Energean has commissioned the second oil train on its Energean Power floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, increasing liquids processing capacity by 72% to 31,000 barrels per day at the Karish and Karish North fields offshore Israel.

The company said the second oil train lifts the FPSO's total liquids handling capacity from 18,000 barrels per day to 31,000 barrels per day, increasing its exposure to Brent-linked revenues.

The facility has so far been tested at rates of up to 21,000 barrels per day, while Energean plans to continue testing at higher rates during August.

The Karish field has been producing natural gas and hydrocarbon liquids through the Energean Power FPSO since 2022.

Natural gas is primarily sold under long-term take-or-pay contracts to Israel's power generation sector, while about 20% is supplied to industrial users. Hydrocarbon liquids are marketed internationally.

Middle East Industry News Activity Production Asia Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas FPSOs

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