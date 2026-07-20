Jadestone Energy Lifts Malaysia Production with Second Online Well

Jadestone Energy has brought the second well in its 2026 Malaysia infill drilling campaign onstream at 2,800 barrels of oil per day (bpd), extending the program that has increased production from the East Belumut field by more than 150%, or about 6,000 bpd.

The second well, EBA-07ST1, follows the first campaign well, EBA-18ST3, which was brought online in June at a peak production rate of about 3,200 bpd.

EBA-07ST1 was drilled about 13% below budget and includes a 930-metre horizontal reservoir section at a total measured depth of 5,473 meters.

Jadestone said it is the longest well drilled to date on the East Belumut field, where it holds a 60% interest, exceeding the first well in the campaign by 600 meters. With an extended reach drilling ratio of 4.1, the well also set a new Malaysia record for extreme reach drilling.

The first well, EBA-18ST3, was drilled about 20% below budget and featured a 1,200-metre horizontal reservoir section at a total measured depth of 4,866 meters. It was originally the longest well drilled on the field before being surpassed by EBA-07ST1.

The 2026 drilling program initially comprised two firm wells and a third contingent well targeting the southwest extension of the East Belumut field identified during the 2023 infill campaign. Jadestone decided to proceed with the third well following the performance of the first well and subsurface data gathered while drilling the second.

The company said drilling and completion activities on the third well have now been completed, with results to be reported in due course.

“Following on from the excellent results of the first well in the 2026 East Belumut campaign, the second well has delivered a similarly positive outcome. It sets a new record for extended reach drilling across all basins in Malaysia, a very impressive milestone by our drilling team.

“In aggregate, the first two wells have increased production from the field by over 150% (an increase of ~6,000 bopd) – further validating our proven capability to unlock reserves, and create value in existing fields, by identifying and executing on opportunities bypassed by previous operators. We look forward to updating the market on the third well in the near future,” said T. Mitch Little, Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone.