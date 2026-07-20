Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp Secures Another Year with Aker BP

Odfjell Drilling has received confirmation from Aker BP that the firm contract for the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig has been extended by one year.

The extension increases the rig's firm backlog through the end of 2028, after which Aker BP retains further extension options.

The operating day rate for the extension will be determined by the end of 2026 based on prevailing market rates and will be set by two independent rig brokers.

The Deepsea Nordkapp is a sixth-generation, dynamically positioned, harsh-environment, winterised semi-submersible rig of the Moss-enhanced CS 60E design.

“This extension is testament to the continuous world class performance delivered by Deepsea Nordkapp and its crew and extends our commitment to the semi-alliance we have with Aker BP.

“Deepsea Nordkapp has worked continuously with Aker BP since delivery in 2019 and we are pleased to secure this relationship further until at least 2028,” said Kjetil Gjersdal, Chief Executive Officer of Odfjell Drilling.