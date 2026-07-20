OneSubsea Gets Two Production Boosting Jobs for Vår Energi

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured two contracts from Vår Energi covering subsea production infrastructure at the Balder and Goliat fields offshore Norway.

The first contract covers the design and delivery of gas export infrastructure for the Goliat floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, supporting the Goliat gas export project through a connection to the Snøhvit system and the Melkøya LNG plant.

The second contract, awarded under the Balder Next New Wells project, includes four well systems on single-can satellite configurations and associated umbilical systems.

The contracts span OneSubsea's subsea production, umbilical and cable, and processing systems business lines, including the supply of multiphase meters.

According to OneSubsea, the Goliat gas export project will provide an alternative to gas re-injection, extending the field's productive life.

"Moving from feasibility to contract award in just a matter of months is only achievable through the close collaboration and mutual trust built within the partnership. We are proud to be continuing our work with Vår Energi across both projects to unlock greater value, accelerate development and implement innovative solutions to maximize recovery,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea.