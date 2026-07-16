AF Gruppen, Heerema Get North Sea Decom Job

AF Gruppen, via its subsidiary AF Offshore Decom, and consortium partner Heerema Marine Contractors has secured a contract for the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal (EPRD) of a platform on the UK Continental Shelf, marking the second contract awarded to the partnership within a short period.

The scope of work includes the removal of topside facilities weighing about 38,500 tonnes.

Offshore platform surveys will begin immediately, followed by detailed engineering and offshore preparatory work over the next six years.

The topsides will then be removed during a multi-year offshore campaign using Heerema Marine Contractors' vessels before being transported to AF Environmental Base Vats in Norway for dismantling, recycling and disposal over the following eight years.

"This contract is a testament to the strength of the consortium and our significant North Sea track record delivering safe and efficient EPRD solutions for large and complex North Sea installations. We look forward to beginning this important work, both offshore and onshore, which is rooted in our core capabilities, with our consortium partner HMC and in close cooperation with our client,” said Lars Myhre Hjelmeset, Executive Vice President Offshore at AF Gruppen.