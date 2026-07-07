Well-Safe Solutions Expands Beryl Field Decom Scope to 260 Wells

Well-Safe Solutions has been appointed lead contractor for Apache North Sea’s Beryl Field decommissioning project, expanding the combined scope of its work for Apache to more than 260 wells.

The award is the second contract Apache has given Well-Safe Solutions this year, following work on the decommissioning of the Forties Field. The combined scope is one of the largest well decommissioning contracts awarded in the North Sea to date.

Well-Safe Solutions has contracted Archer to provide platform-based drilling services and specialist technical solutions, including well services solutions, wireline and coiled tubing, and a Compact Workover Rig.

NMC Energy has been awarded a contract to provide integration, commissioning and topside decommissioning services.

The companies will provide Apache with an integrated solution for the decommissioning of platform and subsea wells in the Forties and Beryl fields.

Preparatory work is underway across subsurface, well engineering and project management scopes, with offshore well operations due to begin on the Beryl Bravo platform wells in the summer.

Subsea well decommissioning operations are scheduled to start in 2027, beginning a multi-year programme of work.

“The additional scope of work awarded by Apache reflects its continued confidence in Well-Safe Solutions as a partner that shares its focus on safe, efficient decommissioning delivery. This planned project highlights Apache’s impressive commitment to comprehensive full-scale decommissioning, on a level that no other operator has yet undertaken. Their proactive approach should be applauded and seen as a model for future decommissioning activity in the North Sea,” said Phil Milton, CEO, Well-Safe Solutions.

“The addition of the Beryl Field programme marks a significant milestone in Apache’s North Sea decommissioning journey. Together, the Forties and Beryl projects represent one of the largest well decommissioning programmes undertaken in the region and an important next chapter in the legacy of two iconic North Sea assets that have played a major role in the UK’s energy story.

“Successful delivery of a programme of this scale depends on a strong, integrated team. By bringing together Apache, Well-Safe Solutions, Archer and NMC Energy as one team, we are combining complementary expertise and experience to safely and efficiently execute this complex scope of work. We look forward to continuing this collaboration as we progress these projects over the coming years,” added Donald Martin, VP, Decommissioning, Apache.