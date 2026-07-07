Solstad’s Normand Vision CSV Secures Work Through 2028

Solstad Maritime has secured a one-year contract extension for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Vision with Ocean Installer, keeping the vessel in operation under the agreement through the end of 2028.

The extension will begin in direct continuation of the current agreement.

The deal also includes two additional annual options covering 2029 and 2030, as well as a mechanism for a further extension until 2031.

Normand Vision is a multi-purpose CSV designed and built for subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) installation.