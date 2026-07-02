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Kongsberg Secures Critical Infrastructure Protection Deal

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Kongsberg has signed a contract with an unnamed international customer to deliver technologies for the protection of critical infrastructure.

The project will focus primarily on underwater surveillance and protection, according to Kongsberg, which did not disclose the value of the contract.

Critical infrastructure includes oil and gas installations, telecommunication cables, energy grids, ports and transportation networks.

“Preventing and detecting threats and attacks are essential to protect people and critical infrastructure. Kongsberg has the solutions and technology to support countries and industries in their efforts to build resilient systems and maintain operations. This is fundamental in today’s rapidly changing geopolitical landscape,” said Eirik Lie, President and CEO of KONGSBERG.

“We are pleased to support this major project with robust protection systems that provide access to data and analysis for time-critical decisions. Our technology enables full-scale delivery across air and underwater domains, including situational awareness, response, inspection, surveillance, and monitoring,” added Camilla Kiss, President of Discovery, a division of KONGSBERG.

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