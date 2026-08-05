EnerMech Lands Offshore Services Job for North Sea Operator

EnerMech has secured a multi-year contract to provide topside process and shutdown services across the offshore asset portfolio of a leading North Sea operator, expanding a partnership that has spanned more than a decade.

The award is the second major North Sea contract won by EnerMech in recent months for comparable topside process services and expands its role in delivering topside process services and shutdown readiness activities across the operator's offshore assets.

Under the contract, EnerMech will provide an integrated delivery model combining embedded engineering expertise, multi-skilled personnel and centralized competency support.

From its Aberdeen base, the company will deploy a scalable equipment fleet and its SIMPro engineering software to support shutdown and maintenance projects. The scope of work includes nitrogen purging, nitrogen and helium leak testing, bolt torquing and tensioning, cryogenic pipe freezing, on-site machining, system pressurization and flange management.

EnerMech said its delivery approach is intended to minimize rework, reduce downtime and improve planning certainty across a multi-asset program.

"This award reflects the confidence our customer places in our people, processes and commitment to continuous improvement. It aligns with our strategy of delivering integrated, technically advanced topside process solutions that improve reliability, reduce complexity and provide operators with greater operational assurance across their asset portfolios,” saod Charles "Chuck" Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.

"Our teams have supported this leading North Sea operator for more than 12 years. That continuity gives us a deep understanding of the operating environment, routines and execution requirements needed to deliver safely and on schedule. Expanding our scope across the portfolio allows us to further strengthen consistency, drive efficiencies and support successful shutdown and maintenance campaigns,” added Nuno de Sousa, Senior Vice President, Energy Solutions.

EnerMech said the contract reinforces its North Sea capabilities and supports its strategy of providing integrated services aimed at enhancing asset integrity, operational performance and project delivery.