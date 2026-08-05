KOIL Energy Grows Eastern Hemisphere Presence with New Alliance

KOIL Energy Solutions has entered into a strategic alliance with consultancy Pipeline Network to expand its presence, operational capabilities and customer support across the Eastern Hemisphere.

The alliance combines KOIL Energy's subsea technology expertise with Pipeline Network's regional presence and operational capabilities across the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, providing customers with access to an expanded portfolio of subsea products, rental equipment and field services.

Pipeline Network is a consultancy and representation business serving the oil and gas pipeline services sector. The company is led by John Grover, who has more than 40 years of experience in the pipeline and process services industry.

"This strategic alliance represents an important milestone in our international growth strategy. By partnering with Pipeline Network, we are significantly expanding our ability to support customers throughout the Eastern Hemisphere, offering an extensive fleet of rental equipment for testing services, supported by an impeccable team of service personnel our customers have come to expect from KOIL Energy,” said Chris Sebesta, Director of Business Development at KOIL Energy.

The alliance follows a series of developments announced by KOIL Energy in recent months. In March, the company secured a pre-commissioning project award offshore West Africa, followed in May by $5 million in funding to expand its rental equipment fleet. In June, it announced an award for subsea umbilical handling services, including the acquisition of an additional 3,500-metric-ton mobile offshore carousel.

KOIL Energy said these developments support its strategy of expanding geographically, increasing rental capacity and providing integrated subsea solutions to customers worldwide.