BP Starts Up Atlantis Expansion Project in US Gulf of America

BP has started production from its Atlantis Major Facility Expansion project in the U.S. Gulf of America, adding new water injection capacity to boost oil recovery and extend the life of one of the company's flagship offshore assets.

The project adds two new subsea water injection wells, new subsea trees and new topside water injection pumps at the Atlantis platform, increasing reservoir pressure to unlock additional hydrocarbons and enabling future water injection capability.

The expansion is expected to add approximately 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of gross peak annualized average production, equivalent to around 5,000 boe/d net to bp.

“Atlantis has been one of the anchors of our Gulf business for nearly two decades, and this expansion proves there is still more value to be generated. We're extending the life of a great asset while supporting jobs and investment in the region - all while making the most of infrastructure that's already in place,” said Andy Krieger, Senior Vice President for the Gulf of America and Canada.

BP said the project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

Located about 150 miles south of New Orleans in 7,074 feet (2,156 meters) of water, the Atlantis field was discovered in 1998 and has been producing for nearly 20 years. BP operates the field with a 56% interest, while Woodside Energy holds the remaining 44%.

The startup follows BP’s recent final investment decisions on the Kaskida and Tiber production platforms, which together are expected to add 160,000 barrels per day of new oil production capacity in the U.S. Gulf of America by the end of 2030.