Allseas to Install Key Piece of Subsea Pipeline for Canadian LNG Project

Dutch offshore contractor Allseas has secured a contract by Western LNG to install the critical subsea section of the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline, a key component of the planned Ksi Lisims LNG export project in northwest Canada.

The contract covers the installation of approximately 50 kilometers of 36-inch and 48-inch concrete-weight coated pipeline, linking the onshore transmission system to the planned floating LNG facility on Pearse Island. Offshore installation is scheduled for 2029.

Located in the remote waters of northwestern British Columbia near the Alaska border, the subsea pipeline forms the final section of the 700-kilometre Prince Rupert Gas Transmission system, which will transport Canadian natural gas to the planned LNG export terminal.

Allseas’ pipelay vessels Solitaire and Sandpiper will carry out the work in water depths from the shoreline to about 450 meters. The scope includes multiple shore crossings, shore pull-ins, above-water tie-ins, trenching, route stabilization, and pre- and post-lay span rectification.

The company said the combination of technically demanding nearshore construction and the project's remote location makes the installation campaign particularly complex.

Allseas said the award reflects its experience in executing complex offshore pipeline projects and its strategy of designing, building and operating its own installation technologies.

Once completed, the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission system is expected to provide a new export route for Canadian natural gas, supporting the planned Ksi Lisims LNG project, expanding access to international markets and contributing to economic development in British Columbia.