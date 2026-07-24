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Allseas Readies Overhauled Solitaire Pipelayer for Gulf Return

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Solitaire pipe laying vessel (Credit: Allseas via LinkedIn)
Solitaire pipe laying vessel (Credit: Allseas via LinkedIn)

Dutch offshore contractor Allseas has completed one of the most extensive renewal and upgrade programs in the history of its pipelay vessel Solitaire, paving the way for the ship's return to commercial operations following 10 months of work in Rotterdam.

The program modernized the vessel's propulsion, power generation, automation and hybrid power systems, while upgrading its double joint factory (DJF), a key component of Solitaire's pipelay operations for more than 25 years.

The company said the upgraded DJF is designed to support a more automated and data-driven pipelay process, while broader renewal work across the vessel is intended to improve reliability, efficiency and operational performance.

Following sea trials, Solitaire will return to commercial service in the Gulf of Mexico, where it is scheduled to work on a major ultra-deepwater pipeline project before embarking on a two-year campaign covering West Africa, Taiwan and Australia.

The campaign is expected to include the installation of more than 1,250 kilometers of pipeline.

Launched in 1998, Solitaire has been one of the offshore industry's flagship pipelay vessels, with Allseas saying the latest investment is intended to extend its operational capabilities and support future offshore energy infrastructure projects.

Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Pipelay Vessel Oil and Gas Pipelayers

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