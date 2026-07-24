KOIL Energy Lands First Brazil Subsea Maintenance Job

KOIL Energy has secured its first contract in Brazil for subsea umbilical maintenance services, marking the company's entry into the world's largest deepwater offshore market.

The contract covers the re-termination and testing of subsea umbilical components, including chemical injection and hydraulic control lines, as well as electrical cables.

KOIL said it will use its proprietary technology and specialized equipment to carry out the pull-in, removal and replacement of the umbilical elements.

Planning, engineering, qualification and procurement work will be carried out from KOIL's operational base in Macaé, Brazil, with engineering support provided from the company's Houston, Texas, office. The first offshore maintenance campaign is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“This first significant contract in Brazil represents an exciting milestone for KOIL as we bring our proven technology into the Brazilian offshore market.

“Our team has successfully executed this type of work many times throughout the industry, giving us a well-established solution for maintaining critical subsea infrastructure. This project represents a major step towards establishing KOIL as the preferred provider of subsea umbilical maintenance services throughout the region,” said Erik Wiik, President and Chief Executive Officer of KOIL Energy.