Taihan Takes Delivery of Second Cable Laying Vessel

Taihan Cable & Solution has taken delivery of its second cable laying vessel (CLV) Skandi Connector, strengthening its offshore wind and subsea power cable installation capabilities.

Skandi Connector CLV, delivered by DOF Group, joins Taihan’s existing offshore wind-dedicated cable-laying vessel PALOS, creating what the company described as a dual-track installation system for offshore wind, HVDC transmission and long-distance power interconnection projects.

The 10,000-ton-class CLV can load up to 7,000 tonnes of subsea cables and has previously been deployed in 27 projects involving around 1,300 km of cable installation across markets including Europe.

The acquisition strengthens its ability to handle both inter-array and export cable installation work in offshore wind developments while supporting expansion into cross-border power grid projects, the company said.

The vessel is equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system and advanced installation equipment including a large carousel and tensioner for export cable and HVDC installation work.