Grupo Carso to Buy TotalEnergies' Stake in Mexico Offshore Block

Grupo Carso has signed a binding agreement with TotalEnergies to acquire its entire 30% interest in offshore Block 30 in Mexico's Isthmus Saline Basin.

The acquisition will be carried out through Mx Dlta Nrg 1, a subsidiary of Zamajal, in which Grupo Carso holds an 80% interest and Control Empresarial de Capitales holds the remaining 20%.

Harbour Energy, the operator of Block 30, will retain its 70% interest. Upon completion of the transaction, Harbour Energy and Mx Dlta Nrg 1 will be the only partners in the production-sharing contract.

Block 30 is located about 29 km offshore in Mexico's shallow waters and contains the Kan discovery. The production-sharing contract covers an area of 30.5 sq km in the Isthmus Saline Basin and is intended for the production of light crude oil.

The block was awarded in April 2018 by Mexico's then-National Hydrocarbons Commission following an international licensing round. It was originally awarded to a consortium comprising Premier Oil, Deutsche Erdoel Mexico, now Harbour Energy, and SEP Block 30, now TotalEnergies, under a 25-year contract.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the required government approvals.