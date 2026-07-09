Baker Hughes Lands Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG Expansion Work

Baker Hughes has secured three awards for Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG facility in Louisiana, covering liquefaction equipment for Train 7 and a boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit, as well as fleet-wide gas turbine technology upgrades.

The contract awards include orders from Bechtel Energy and Cheniere for the first phase of the Sabine Pass expansion project.

Under the equipment orders, Baker Hughes will supply seven PGT25+ G4 gas turbines driving 15 centrifugal compressors, enabling about 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of additional LNG production capacity.

Baker Hughes will also deliver upgrades across the entire fleet of installed aeroderivative PGT25+ G4 gas turbines at the Sabine Pass facility over a four-year period.

The upgrades are intended to increase turbine power output and enhance LNG production capabilities across the facility's current capacity of about 30 MTPA.

Together, Train 7, the boil-off gas re-liquefaction unit and the turbine upgrades are expected to add more than 6 MTPA of capacity at Sabine Pass.

“These comprehensive technology solutions, from advanced liquefaction equipment to lifecycle services, help our customers expand LNG production and meet growing energy demand.

“Our differentiated portfolio of equipment, technologies and services enables us to deliver comprehensive solutions that help customers accelerate project execution, enhance reliability and unlock long-term value,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO.

“We are pleased to continue our decades-long collaboration with Baker Hughes, a key partner in the development of Sabine Pass into one of the largest LNG facilities in the world.

“These equipment orders, lifecycle services and technology upgrades are critical to facilitate further optimization and efficiency upgrades throughout the Cheniere platform,” added Jack Fusco, Cheniere Chairman, President and CEO.