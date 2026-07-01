Svanehoj Lands First LNG Carrier-to-FSU Conversion Job

Danish marine equipment supplier Svanehoj has secured its first contract to supply LNG tank gauging systems for the conversion of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into a floating storage unit (FSU).

The company will deliver four LNG density and temperature (LTD) gauging systems to Drydocks World Dubai for the conversion of the LNG carrier LNG Bayelsa into the FSU Cap Lopez.

The conversion is being carried out for Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO as part of a floating LNG development aimed at expanding Gabon's offshore gas infrastructure. The FSU will support offshore gas storage and exports while contributing to reduced gas flaring and increased production capacity.

Svanehoj said its gauging systems will replace the vessel's existing float-type level gauges, enabling continuous monitoring of LNG density and gas composition. The real-time data will feed into rollover prediction software designed to detect tank stratification and potential rollover events, improving operational safety.

The Cap Lopez conversion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027 and reflects growing industry interest in converting existing LNG carriers into floating offshore infrastructure instead of building new units.

”This marks the first time we are supplying our LTD gauging systems for an LNGC-to-FSU conversion, and the project supports our ambition to strengthen Svanehoj’s presence in offshore LNG infrastructure. In conversion projects, existing equipment is often no longer sufficient for the vessel’s new role. Advanced monitoring and safety systems are essential for safe and reliable long-term offshore operation,” said Fabrice Vandewalle, Sales Manager, LNG/Cryogenic, at Svanehoj France.