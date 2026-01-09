Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Drydocks World to Convert LNG Carrier into FSU for Gabon Project

Published

(Credit: Drydocks World)
(Credit: Drydocks World)

Drydocks World, a unit of Dubai-owned ports and logistics group DP World, has signed a contract with Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO to convert an LNG carrier into a floating storage unit (FSU) for use in Gabon’s offshore gas development, the company said.

The engineering, procurement and construction project will see the LNG carrier transformed into the FSU Cap Lopez, supporting Gabon’s floating LNG development by enabling offshore gas liquefaction, storage and export.

The project is also expected to contribute to reduced gas flaring and increase the country’s gas production capacity by about 105 million standard cubic feet per day.

The scope of work includes more than 700 tonnes of new steel fabrication, installation of around 3 kilometers of piping, and the integration of a 1,400-tonne boil-off gas module and a 350-tonne electrical house. The project also covers full vessel drydocking, tank coating and life-extension works.

All conversion and life-extension activities will be carried out under the classification of Lloyd’s Register, according to Drydocks World.

Sail-away of the converted unit is scheduled for July 2027.

“This milestone reinforces Drydocks World’s proven ability to deliver high-spec LNG conversions and support the global energy transition with sustainable infrastructure.

“We thank Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO for their trust and look forward to delivering this technically demanding project with excellence,” Drydocks World said on social media.

