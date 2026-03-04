Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

QatarEnergy Declares Force Majeure with LNG Production Still on Hold

Published

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

QatarEnergy has declared Force Majeure to its affected buyers, following the decision to stop the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products as a consequence of Israel-U.S. war with Iran.

“QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information,” the company said in a statement on March 4, 2026.

Qatar halted its production of LNG on March 2, following Israeli and U.S. strikes against Iran and its retaliation, causing precautionary shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the region.

Qatar produces about 20% of the world’s LNG, making it the second-largest exporter after the United States. The Gulf state plays a critical role in balancing LNG supply between Asia and Europe, with Asian buyers accounting for 82% of QatarEnergy’s customers.

Offshore LNG Middle East Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Extends Engagement on Türkiye’s Sakarya Field with...
(Credit: Arabian Drilling)

Arabian Drilling Reactivates Fleet as GCC Offshore...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Eyes Long-Term LNG Supply from Alaska LNG...
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy Selects Technip Energies JV for North Field...

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

Hydromea, Equinor Achieve World’s First Wireless Broadband Data Transfer from Seabed to Cloud

Hydromea, Equinor Achieve Worl

Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill, Hanwha Drilling to Develop Remote Dynamic Positioning Technology

Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill,

CHC Helicopter Wins Equinor’s Crew Change Contract for Brazilian Field

CHC Helicopter Wins Equinor’s

Strategic Marine Delivers First Supa Swath CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

Strategic Marine Delivers Firs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine