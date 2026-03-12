Petronas Makes New Hydrocarbon Discovery in Southeast Asia

Petronas has confirmed a hydrocarbon discovery at the Barokah-1 exploration well in the North Ketapang Production Sharing Contract (PSC) offshore East Java, Indonesia.

The discovery was made by Petronas through its subsidiary Petronas North Ketapang, which operates the block with a 51% participating interest. Earthon North Ketapang holds a 34% interest, while PT. Pertamina Hulu Energi North Ketapang holds the remaining 15%.

The Barokah-1 well was spudded on November 30, 2025 and drilled to a total true vertical depth subsea of 3,315.3 meters.

Further studies will be conducted to evaluate the well results and determine the discovery’s development potential.

“The Barokah-1 discovery reinforces the compelling exploration potential we continue to see in the Northern Madura region, East Java. This encouraging result deepens our understanding of the basin’s prospectivity and strengthens Petronas’ drive for disciplined growth and to mature opportunities that can contribute to East Java’s durable energy landscape,” said Ahmad Faisal Bakar, Petronas Vice President of Exploration.

The discovery adds to ongoing upstream developments in the region, including the Hidayah Development Project in the North Madura II PSC, which reached final investment decision in October 2024 following an oil discovery in 2021.

Beyond the North Ketapang PSC, Petronas operates the Ketapang, North Madura II and Serpang PSCs offshore East Java, as well as the Bobara PSC offshore West Papua. The company also holds participating interests in six PSCs located onshore and offshore Sumatra, the Natuna Sea, East Java and East Indonesia.