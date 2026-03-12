Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Boskalis Subsea Services Secures Decom Work for Shell

Published

(Credit: Boskalis Subsea Services)

Boskalis Subsea Services has secured a multi-million-dollar offshore decommissioning contract with Shell UK.

The award marks the first decommissioning-specific project Boskalis will carry out for the operator.

Under the contract, Boskalis Subsea Services will remove subsea infrastructure and carry out associated remediation activities across several offshore assets.

The work scope includes site surveys, removal and recovery of concrete mattresses, grout bags, pipelines, umbilicals and subsea structures. The project also covers pile remediation, targeted debris recovery and the retrieval of umbilicals.

Operations are scheduled to be executed over more than 100 vessel days using the construction support vessel Boka Northern Ocean.

“This award represents an important milestone for Boskalis, as our first decommissioning-specific project for Shell UK. We are extremely pleased to have been selected for this scope and look forward to applying our offshore execution expertise, subsea capability and strong safety focus to deliver the project safely and efficiently,” said Stuart Cameron, Managing Director at Boskalis Subsea Services.

