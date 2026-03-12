PTTEP Picks Everllence Compressors for Thailand’s Offshore CCS Project

Everllence has secured a contract to supply compressor technology for Thailand’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the Arthit gas field in the Gulf of Thailand.

The company will deliver two RB compressor skids that will support PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) in capturing and storing up to 1 million tons of CO2 per year.

Under the contract scope, Everllence will provide two compressor trains based on RB barrel-type compressors designed for CO2 handling and reinjection. The units will be driven by gas turbines supplied by Solar Turbines and delivered as an integrated system.

The company will also provide dynamic process simulation to optimize operational efficiency of the compressor systems.

The compressor equipment will be installed offshore at the Arthit gas field, with CO2 storage operations scheduled to begin in 2028.

The project represents Thailand’s first large-scale deployment of CCS technology and has been identified as a flagship greenhouse-gas reduction initiative under the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution Action Plan on Mitigation 2021–2030.

“We are proud to contribute to Thailand’s first CCS project and to support PTTEP in this pivotal step towards the country’s decarbonization ambitions. CO2 capture and storage is becoming an indispensable lever for reducing emissions in gas production. With our compressor technology, we bring proven expertise and robust performance to a project that sets an important precedent for the region,” said Daniel Schmidli, Head of Sales Industries SEA at Everllence.

“Radial barrel compressors are designed to deliver high efficiency and reliability in demanding offshore environments. For the Arthit project, we provide a tailored configuration that supports stable long-term CO2 compression while allowing seamless integration into PTTEP’s existing infrastructure. We are delighted to contribute our expertise to such a milestone initiative and to support Thailand in achieving its national CO2 reduction goals,” added Markus Hons, Branch Manager Thailand at Everllence.