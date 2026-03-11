OneSubsea Bags Third PTTEP Subsea Systems Contract in One Year

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Thai’s PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) for subsea production systems at a deepwater project offshore Malaysia.

The contract covers the delivery of integrated subsea production systems for the Kikeh 3B Phase 2 development, strengthening OneSubsea’s role in PTTEP’s expanding deepwater portfolio.

Under the contract scope, OneSubsea will supply three subsea trees, a manifold, a subsea distribution unit and integrated control systems, together with project management and associated services.

Project execution is scheduled to run through 2026 and 2027 and will be supported by OneSubsea’s manufacturing and services facilities in Malaysia.

“Building on our long-standing collaboration with PTTEP, this award supports the next phase of the development of Malaysia’s deepwater resources.

“With more than two decades of experience supporting PTTEP’s subsea projects, our team is well positioned to deliver safe, efficient and integrated execution across all three recent contract awards,” said Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive officer of SLB OneSubsea.

The contract marks the third major subsea production systems award received by OneSubsea from PTTEP in the past 12 months.

The Kikeh field, Malaysia’s first deepwater oil and gas development, began production in 2007. It operates in water depths of around 1,300–1,400 meters.