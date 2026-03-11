Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

ABL Gets Work on ExxonMobil’s Seventh Guyana Oil Project

Published

Illustration (Credit: ExxonMobil)
Illustration (Credit: ExxonMobil)

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been contracted to provide marine warranty survey services for marine operations and installation activities on ExxonMobil’s Hammerhead development offshore Guyana.

The Hammerhead project is expected to be the seventh development in the Stabroek Block, located around 200 km offshore Guyana in water depths ranging from 850 to 1,725 metres.

The development includes 18 subsea production and injection wells and a spread-moored floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit that will offload crude directly to conventional export tankers in a tandem mooring configuration.

Produced gas from the development will be transported through the gas-to-energy pipeline system for delivery either to the Unity facility or to an onshore gas-to-energy plant.

“The Hammerhead project will be a follow-on from our involvement with ExxonMobil’s Liza 1, Liza 2, Payara, Yellow Tail and Uaru. All are similar projects in the same development block, with the same philosophy and installation method. Our Hammerhead team blends fresh technical insight with continuous, in-country experience in Guyana,” said David Ballands, ABL’s director of energy services in the Americas region.

The project will be managed from ABL’s Houston office with support from its global network of offices including Calgary, Paris, Rotterdam and Rio de Janeiro.

Offshore installation activities are scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: ExxonMobil)

ExxonMobil Scales Back Middle East Operations, Evacuates...
(Credit: Shell)

Shell Inks Oil and Gas Exploration Deals with Venezuela
(Credit: CHC Helicopter)

CHC Helicopter Wins Equinor’s Crew Change Contract for...
(Credit: PRIO)

PRIO Secures Final License to Start Production at...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

Current News

OneSubsea Bags Third PTTEP Subsea Systems Contract in One Year

OneSubsea Bags Third PTTEP Sub

Glamox Secures Offshore Lighting Deal for 390MW Korean Wind Farm

Glamox Secures Offshore Lighti

ABL Gets Work on ExxonMobil’s Seventh Guyana Oil Project

ABL Gets Work on ExxonMobil’s

Petrobras’ P-78 FPSO Achieves Gas Injection Milestone in Búzios Field

Petrobras’ P-78 FPSO Achieves

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine