ABL Gets Work on ExxonMobil’s Seventh Guyana Oil Project

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been contracted to provide marine warranty survey services for marine operations and installation activities on ExxonMobil’s Hammerhead development offshore Guyana.

The Hammerhead project is expected to be the seventh development in the Stabroek Block, located around 200 km offshore Guyana in water depths ranging from 850 to 1,725 metres.

The development includes 18 subsea production and injection wells and a spread-moored floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit that will offload crude directly to conventional export tankers in a tandem mooring configuration.

Produced gas from the development will be transported through the gas-to-energy pipeline system for delivery either to the Unity facility or to an onshore gas-to-energy plant.

“The Hammerhead project will be a follow-on from our involvement with ExxonMobil’s Liza 1, Liza 2, Payara, Yellow Tail and Uaru. All are similar projects in the same development block, with the same philosophy and installation method. Our Hammerhead team blends fresh technical insight with continuous, in-country experience in Guyana,” said David Ballands, ABL’s director of energy services in the Americas region.

The project will be managed from ABL’s Houston office with support from its global network of offices including Calgary, Paris, Rotterdam and Rio de Janeiro.

Offshore installation activities are scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028.