PRIO Secures Final License to Start Production at Brazilian Offshore Field

Brazilian independent oil and gas firm PRIO has secured the operating license from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) for the Wahoo pre-salt field in Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

With the issuance of the operating license, PRIO has concluded the final regulatory step for the start of production at the field, which is currently in the final stage of commissioning, according to the company.

In 2025, PRIO unveiled plan to drill six wells at the Wahoo field, including four production wells and two injection wells using its Hunter Queen semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Wahoo field is the first fully developed field by PRIO. Production will be made possible by a subsea tieback of approximately 30 km in length, connecting Wahoo to the Valente floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which has a processing capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company said earlier it is targeting the production of first oil between March and April 2026.

Acquired in March 2021, the field was declared commercially viable in December of the same year, after feasibility studies.