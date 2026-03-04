Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

PRIO Secures Final License to Start Production at Brazilian Offshore Field

Published

(Credit: PRIO)
(Credit: PRIO)

Brazilian independent oil and gas firm PRIO has secured the operating license from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) for the Wahoo pre-salt field in Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

With the issuance of the operating license, PRIO has concluded the final regulatory step for the start of production at the field, which is currently in the final stage of commissioning, according to the company.

In 2025, PRIO unveiled plan to drill six wells at the Wahoo field, including four production wells and two injection wells using its Hunter Queen semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Wahoo field is the first fully developed field by PRIO. Production will be made possible by a subsea tieback of approximately 30 km in length, connecting Wahoo to the Valente floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which has a processing capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company said earlier it is targeting the production of first oil between March and April 2026.

Acquired in March 2021, the field was declared commercially viable in December of the same year, after feasibility studies.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas FPSOs Subsea Tiebacks

Related Offshore News

© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock

Velesto Gets Shell’s Deepwater Job Offshore Malaysia
© chitsanupong / Adobe Stock

Asia’s Oil Reliance on Middle East Explained
Deepsea Bollsta drilling rig (Credit Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Implements New BOP Rule After Deepsea Bollsta Gas...
© BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Eni Can Take Venezuelan Oil to Settle Gas Debts, CEO Says

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

Hydromea, Equinor Achieve World’s First Wireless Broadband Data Transfer from Seabed to Cloud

Hydromea, Equinor Achieve Worl

Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill, Hanwha Drilling to Develop Remote Dynamic Positioning Technology

Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill,

CHC Helicopter Wins Equinor’s Crew Change Contract for Brazilian Field

CHC Helicopter Wins Equinor’s

Strategic Marine Delivers First Supa Swath CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

Strategic Marine Delivers Firs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine