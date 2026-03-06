Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Saipem has launched a state-of-the-art Drilling Training Centre featuring a full-scale simulator designed to deliver immersive, hands-on training for drilling personnel operating in complex offshore environments. Accredited by the International Well Control Forum, the facility provides internationally recognized well control training and certification. At the core of the center is a full-scale simulator with a 24-monitor screen wall spanning over eight meters, recreating the look and feel of a drilling rig, backed with cyber chairs mirror real offshore control systems, while advanced models simulate geological conditions, with a focus on deepwater operations. In this Offshore Engineer TV interview, Adriano Mongini, COO Drilling and Sonsub, and Leonardo Bori, Drilling Training Centre Coordinator, discuss how the new facility strengthens safety, competency and human capital development across Saipem’s global drilling fleet.