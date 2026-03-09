Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

VAALCO Adjusts Gabon Drilling Plan After Exploration Well Result

Published

(Credit: VAALCO Energy)
(Credit: VAALCO Energy)

VAALCO Energy has completed drilling the ET-14P exploration well at the Etame field offshore Gabon as part of its Phase Three drilling program and plans to sidetrack the well to drill a development target.

The ET-14P well encountered 10 meters of high-quality Gamba sands in line with pre-drill expectations, but the target zone was found to be water-bearing.

VAALCO said the lower portion of the well will be plugged and abandoned. The existing wellbore will instead be used to drill the ET-14H development well in the Main Fault Block of Etame, pending partner approval.

Operations are expected to be completed in April.

“When we committed to drilling the Etame West exploration well, we knew there was the geologic risk of not encountering commercial sands but the size of the potential reservoir made it a risk worth taking.

“Furthermore, we purposely designed the well so we could still utilize the well bore to drill a development well into a known productive area if the sands were non-commercial. This side-tracked well should be completed in April,” said George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer of VAALCO Energy.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt)

Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt Starts Construction of...
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine Delivers First Supa Swath CTVs to...
(Credit: Arabian Drilling)

Arabian Drilling Reactivates Fleet as GCC Offshore...
Deep Value Driller drillship (Credit: Deep Value Driller)

Eldorado Outbids Saipem for Deep Value Driller Drillship

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

US Undiscovered Offshore Reserves Could Maintain Supply for 100 Years

US Undiscovered Offshore Reser

Offshore Tech: Seadrill Adopts igus’ Modular Energy Chains

Offshore Tech: Seadrill Adopts

OSV Market: Asia Pacific Downshifts for the Long Haul

OSV Market: Asia Pacific Downs

Caspian Sea Jackup Market: Locked-In Supply Shapes Utilization and Dayrates

Caspian Sea Jackup Market: Loc

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine