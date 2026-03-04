Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Strategic Marine Delivers First Supa Swath CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
Strategic Marine has delivered the first two Supa Swath crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to Mainprize Offshore, marking the initial handover under a multi-vessel contract signed at in June 2024.

The deliveries represent the first two vessels in a program covering six Supa Swath vessels, with options for a further six units. The contract supports Mainprize Offshore’s fleet expansion for offshore renewables operations across Europe.

The program follows an earlier collaboration in 2024 that saw vessels MO10 and MO11 enter service as part of Mainprize Offshore’s fleet.

The Supa Swath vessels are based on a next-generation design developed by Walker Marine Design. The design focuses on stability, operational efficiency and versatility for offshore environments, with improved seakeeping performance, fuel efficiency through advanced propulsion systems, and modern navigation and communications technologies.

 “The delivery of the first two Supa Swath vessels under this programme is an important step in our fleet expansion. Strategic Marine was selected for these builds due to their consistently high-quality construction and fit-out, which has proven to deliver reliable workhorses for demanding offshore operations,” said Bob Mainprize, Managing Director of Mainprize Offshore.

The deliveries form part of Mainprize Offshore’s broader fleet expansion as the company seeks to meet growing operations and maintenance demand in the European offshore wind market

