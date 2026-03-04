Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill, Hanwha Drilling to Develop Remote Dynamic Positioning Technology

Published

© Kongsberg Maritime

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, Kongsberg Maritime AS, a global technology leader, and Hanwha Drilling, a provider of offshore drilling services, announced a strategic alliance to develop the next generation of remote Dynamic Positioning (DP) technology in offshore drilling.

This collaboration represents a shared commitment to defining a global operating model for the future of DP operations for the industry. The initiative will develop the technical and regulatory foundations required for the safe adoption of remote DP and establish a new industry standard.

By combining Kongsberg Maritime’s automation and communications technologies with the operational expertise of Seadrill and Hanwha Drilling, the partnership will create centralized, repeatable processes that ultimately reduce cognitive load on rig crews, improve decision making, and deliver higher levels of safety, efficiency, and performance at sea.

Technology Offshore Dynamic Positioning Drilling Industry News Activity Offshore Drilling

