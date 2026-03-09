Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

MOL Enters European Offshore Wind CSOV Market

Published

CG rendering image of the vessel (Credit: MOL Group)
CG rendering image of the vessel (Credit: MOL Group)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has agreed to jointly own two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) with Cyprus-based shipping company Schoeller Holdings, marking the Japanese company’s first entry into the European offshore wind support vessel market.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027. MOL has also decided to invest in Germany-based offshore vessel developer and operator Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt (DOS), which will operate the ships.

The move expands MOL’s offshore wind vessel business beyond Asia, following its service operation vessel activities in Taiwan.

Offshore wind power is a key element of Europe’s long-term energy policy, supported by government initiatives and a growing pipeline of large-scale projects. The expansion of offshore wind capacity is expected to increase demand for vessels such as CSOVs that support installation and commissioning activities.

CSOVs are designed to accommodate offshore wind technicians and remain offshore for extended periods. The vessels support project phases from construction through commissioning until just before commercial operations begin.

They are typically equipped with dynamic positioning systems to maintain safe distances from wind turbine structures and motion-compensated walk-to-work gangways allowing technicians to access turbines safely.

The vessels will measure about 96.25 meters in length and 20 meters in beam, with capacity for up to 120 personnel onboard. They will also be equipped with a crane and large working deck capable of supporting light construction and decommissioning work in offshore wind and oil and gas projects.

The vessels will be built at the CSSC Huangpu Wenchong shipyard in China.

MOL said the investment supports its broader strategy to diversify its business portfolio and expand into sectors less exposed to shipping market volatility.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind CSOV Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Fulmar CTV (Credit: OEG)

OEG Adds Fulmar CTV to Growing Offshore Wind Fleet
The Fulmar CTV will transport up to 32 wind technicians during the construction of Inch Cape. © OEG

OEG Expands Offshore Wind Fleet With New Crew Transfer...
MV Charlie (Credit: dship Carriers)

German Shipowner Buys Two Multi-Purpose Vessels
Viking Prince PSV (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

Eidesvik Offshore’s PSV to Stay a Little Longer with Aker...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

US Undiscovered Offshore Reserves Could Maintain Supply for 100 Years

US Undiscovered Offshore Reser

Offshore Tech: Seadrill Adopts igus’ Modular Energy Chains

Offshore Tech: Seadrill Adopts

OSV Market: Asia Pacific Downshifts for the Long Haul

OSV Market: Asia Pacific Downs

Caspian Sea Jackup Market: Locked-In Supply Shapes Utilization and Dayrates

Caspian Sea Jackup Market: Loc

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine