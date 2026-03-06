Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Sèmè Field Production System Connected as Oil Flows to FSO Kristina

Published

Stella Energy 1 MOPU (Credit: Drydocks World)
Stella Energy 1 MOPU (Credit: Drydocks World)

Akrake Petroleum Benin, an indirect subsidiary of Rex International Holding via Lime Petroleum, has completed the hook-up of the mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) and floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel at the Sèmè Field in Block 1 offshore Benin, marking a key step toward regular oil production.

Lime Petroleum said the FSO Kristina was anchored in place during the past week, after which a flowline was installed connecting the Stella Energy 1 MOPU to the storage vessel.

Commissioning of the production system is underway and oil has begun flowing into the FSO, the company added.

Further testing and commissioning work will take place over the coming days to optimize production rates before the start of regular production.

The development follows the achievement of first oil earlier in February from the AK-2H horizontal production well at the Sèmè Field, operated by Akrake Petroleum Benin.

The AK-2H well targets the H6 reservoir in the Abeokuta Formation and was drilled with a 1,405-meter horizontal section, including about 950 meters of oil-saturated sandstone. The well is designed to drain the western section of the field as part of the initial development phase alongside the planned AK-1H horizontal well.

The production system uses the Stella Energy 1 MOPU, which was converted from an inactive drilling rig by Drydocks World in late 2025, and the FSO Kristina for storage and offloading.

The Sèmè Field is located in Block 1 offshore Benin. Akrake Petroleum Benin holds about a 76% working interest in the project, while the government of Benin holds 15% and Octogone Trading holds 9%.

Industry News Activity Production Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Launches Charrua 3D Seismic Survey Offshore...
(Credit: Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt)

Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt Starts Construction of...
Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

Multiple Offshore Campaigns on TGS Seismic Vessel’s Agenda
(Credit: Vaalco Energy)

Vaalco Energy Boosts Gabon Output as Côte d’Ivoire Project...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

Current News

BP Plans For August Maintenance at Central Azeri Platform

BP Plans For August Maintenanc

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

NSTA Grants Consent to Build Carbon Storage Appraisal Well

NSTA Grants Consent to Build C

Acteon Delivers First of Two Hydraulic Hammers to Heerema

Acteon Delivers First of Two H

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine