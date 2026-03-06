Sèmè Field Production System Connected as Oil Flows to FSO Kristina

Akrake Petroleum Benin, an indirect subsidiary of Rex International Holding via Lime Petroleum, has completed the hook-up of the mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) and floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel at the Sèmè Field in Block 1 offshore Benin, marking a key step toward regular oil production.

Lime Petroleum said the FSO Kristina was anchored in place during the past week, after which a flowline was installed connecting the Stella Energy 1 MOPU to the storage vessel.

Commissioning of the production system is underway and oil has begun flowing into the FSO, the company added.

Further testing and commissioning work will take place over the coming days to optimize production rates before the start of regular production.

The development follows the achievement of first oil earlier in February from the AK-2H horizontal production well at the Sèmè Field, operated by Akrake Petroleum Benin.

The AK-2H well targets the H6 reservoir in the Abeokuta Formation and was drilled with a 1,405-meter horizontal section, including about 950 meters of oil-saturated sandstone. The well is designed to drain the western section of the field as part of the initial development phase alongside the planned AK-1H horizontal well.

The production system uses the Stella Energy 1 MOPU, which was converted from an inactive drilling rig by Drydocks World in late 2025, and the FSO Kristina for storage and offloading.

The Sèmè Field is located in Block 1 offshore Benin. Akrake Petroleum Benin holds about a 76% working interest in the project, while the government of Benin holds 15% and Octogone Trading holds 9%.