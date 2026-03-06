Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt Starts Construction of C-CSOV Fleet in China

Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt (DO) has started construction of a new fleet of construction commissioning service operation vessels (C-CSOVs), with the first steel cut for the lead vessel DO Joule at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou, China.

The vessel is the first in a series of four ships ordered by Schoeller Holdings, with all vessels to be built to identical specifications.

Columbia Shipmanagement will provide technical management of the vessels, while DO will act as developer, operator and commercial manager.

The vessels will measure about 96.25 meters in length and 20 meters in width, with deliveries scheduled to begin in May 2027. Each of the remaining vessels will be handed over at three-month intervals.

The C-CSOV design was developed by Norway-based Salt Ship Design and is intended for operations across the offshore energy sector, supporting activities from construction and commissioning to operations and maintenance.

The vessels will feature a gangway system designed to provide horizontal access to platforms at heights between 12 and 30 meters above the waterline. They will also be equipped with dynamic positioning capabilities, a HiPAP hydroacoustic positioning system and a helicopter deck rated for 12.4 tonnes.

Additional features include a modular working deck offering about 800 square meters of open space, facilities for remotely operated vehicle deployment, and a removable daughter craft system.

The main crane can be reconfigured within 48 hours between a 50-ton active heave-compensated setup and a 10-ton three-dimensional motion-compensated configuration.

Accommodation will be provided for up to 95 technicians, with hospitality services managed by Columbia Signature.